FunFair Achieves Market Cap of $25.51 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. FunFair has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $928,329.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, C2CX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

