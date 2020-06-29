GameCredits Hits One Day Volume of $90,002.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $90,002.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00451580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

