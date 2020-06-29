Gas Trading Up 0.5% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00019732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.