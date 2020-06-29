GenesisX Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $20,113.62 and approximately $64.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,531,714 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.