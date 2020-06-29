GHOST 1-Day Volume Tops $580,007.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00014175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market cap of $17.56 million and $580,007.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01745164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110274 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.