Giant (GIC) Market Cap Tops $167,283.12

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Giant has a total market cap of $167,283.12 and $8,511.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.71, $31.10 and $5.63.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00460554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026651 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 327.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010009 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006812 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,889,057 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $11.91, $5.63, $13.92, $10.42, $50.68, $70.83, $33.89, $18.98, $31.10, $20.33 and $7.59. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

