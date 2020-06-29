Goldcoin Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $197,127.21 and approximately $321.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00453081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

