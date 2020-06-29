Golem Price Tops $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, GOPAX, Iquant and Cryptopia. Golem has a total market cap of $50.47 million and $7.75 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,810,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, YoBit, OOOBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, BigONE, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Mercatox, Poloniex, WazirX, ABCC, BitMart, Upbit, Braziliex, Iquant, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Tidex, Koinex, Tux Exchange, Zebpay, BitBay, Bitbns and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

