Gossip Coin Market Cap Achieves $86,224.19 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 144.6% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $86,224.19 and approximately $871.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014692 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 646.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000788 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

