Graft (GRFT) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a market cap of $160,417.22 and $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00693509 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003506 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

