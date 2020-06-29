Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00461926 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026722 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00080043 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 324.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009970 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006824 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

