Head-To-Head Comparison: Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) vs. Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:RBZHF)

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 3 0 2.60

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.99% 15.25% 4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.27 -$456.00 million $1.93 4.59

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

