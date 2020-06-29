Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.0381 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $178.10 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,290,783 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.