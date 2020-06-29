Helex (HLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,470.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Helex has a market cap of $14,772.53 and $2,470.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.04949128 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

