Helix (HLIX) Tops One Day Volume of $65.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $296,487.62 and approximately $65.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00461730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026708 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00080000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 324.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009965 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006822 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 27,277,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,109,089 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

