Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.19 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $66.14 million and $7.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 383,640,245 coins and its circulating supply is 300,270,039 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

