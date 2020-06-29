HorusPay Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $352,209.62 and approximately $96.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

