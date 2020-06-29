Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 278,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 488,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 150,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

