Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $417,791.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, DEx.top and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDAX, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

