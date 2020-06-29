Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $165.35 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Hyperion has a market cap of $165.35 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

