ICON Price Hits $0.29 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, ICON has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $156.98 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Allbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Bitbns, Bithumb, Allbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, COSS, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

