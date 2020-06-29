Independent Money System Reaches Market Cap of $4,888.13 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $4,888.13 and $28.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.95 or 2.82414412 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000390 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018975 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com

Independent Money System can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

