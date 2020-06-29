Insolar (XNS) Achieves Market Cap of $33.81 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and $1.62 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00009269 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.