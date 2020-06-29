INT Chain (INT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $990,285.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.77 million and $990,285.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.04958092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011992 BTC.

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

