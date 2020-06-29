ION Achieves Market Cap of $315,175.92 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ION has a total market capitalization of $315,175.92 and approximately $96.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006549 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,214,132 coins and its circulating supply is 13,314,132 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

