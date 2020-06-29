IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $6.32 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.09 million worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

