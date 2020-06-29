IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $579.65 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cobinhood and Exrates. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $579.65 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00213778 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Ovis, OKEx, Binance, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.