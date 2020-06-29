Jewel (JWL) Market Cap Achieves $15.64 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and $282.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.01740656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

