KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Achieves $4.20 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $187.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

