Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Allbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $30,165.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01745164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110274 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Stellarport, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, HitBTC, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

