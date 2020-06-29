Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00577736 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00119076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00075860 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,454,849 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

