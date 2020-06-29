Kuende Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Kuende has a total market cap of $116,945.15 and approximately $23.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.04930065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.