Kyber Network (KNC) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $198.39 million and approximately $60.79 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.74 or 0.04951229 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

KNC is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,590,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,057,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

