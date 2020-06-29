Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.99.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

