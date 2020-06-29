LCX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $338,548.00 (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $338,548.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.01747555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110167 BTC.

LCX’s total supply is 956,682,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,038,966 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

LCX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

