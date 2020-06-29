Leverj (LEV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded down 58.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Leverj has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Leverj has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,930.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

About Leverj

Leverj (LEV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

