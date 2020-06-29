LINKA Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $3,541.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.58 or 0.04924884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031460 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012182 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

