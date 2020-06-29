Lisk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $141.66 million and $3.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00012476 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,434,580 coins and its circulating supply is 124,379,968 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit, BitBay, Bitbns, Exrates, COSS, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, ChaoEX, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Huobi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

