Litecoin Cash Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $89,243.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.01643418 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005531 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,074.66 or 0.99460359 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 680,907,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

