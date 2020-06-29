Litecoin Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $41.63 or 0.00454146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003437 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,914,571 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

