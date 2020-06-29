Loki Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,921.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $87,921.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.02474371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.02438918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00453104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00694812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00577529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,635,748 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.