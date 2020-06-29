Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $82.05 million and $9.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.04910734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,947,794 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

