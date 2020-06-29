Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.01741637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00169326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110252 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

