Lowell Resources Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:LRT)

Lowell Resources Fund (ASX:LRT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

About Lowell Resources Fund

Lowell Resources Fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Lowell Capital Limited. The fund is managed by Lowell Resources Funds Management Pty. Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across resources sectors, involved in late-exploration, pre-development, development or production stage.

