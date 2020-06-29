Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.50) and the highest is ($2.24). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($11.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,315. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.