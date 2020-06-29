Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $452.43 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $449.92 or 0.04930065 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. Maker has a market cap of $452.43 million and $8.72 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Radar Relay, CoinMex, BitMart, OKEx, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.