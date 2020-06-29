Mallcoin Price Reaches $0.0027 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $477,520.30 and approximately $9,104.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

