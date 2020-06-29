MASTERNET Achieves Market Cap of $6,255.47 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $6,255.47 and approximately $265.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

