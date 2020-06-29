MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $2.87 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,098,973,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,984,387 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.