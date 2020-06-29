MicroMoney (AMM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,474.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including $70.71, $11.92, $20.34 and $5.53. MicroMoney has a market cap of $71,822.58 and $15,474.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.04949128 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012176 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.92, $13.91, $50.56, $7.50, $24.70, $10.41, $5.53, $32.35, $19.00, $50.35, $70.71 and $20.34. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.